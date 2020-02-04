Digital Library Open 24/7

Even though Lakewood Public Library’s brick and mortar buildings are currently closed to the public there are still many resources available. Patrons can take advantage of the Library’s digital resources from home with their library cards. The Library offers many different online resources to support student learning, and to help pass the time at home.

If you don’t already have a library card, call the Main Library at (216) 226-8275, ext. 130 or Madison Branch at (216) 228-7428 Monday through Friday 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. to sign up for a library card.

Available from home:

eBooks, audiobooks and magazines using the OverDrive/Libby app.

eBooks, audiobooks, movies, TV shows, music and graphic novels through Hoopla.

Free online learning at Lynda.com.

Online arts and crafts, including patterns and templates on the Hobbies and Crafts Reference Center.

Genealogy resources like Ancestry Library Edition, HeritageQuest, African American Heritage and Fold3 Military Records.

Language learning resources like Rosetta Stone, Mango Languages and Transparent Language Online.

For Youth

Research and learn using authoritative content with World Book Online and Kids InfoBits.

Interactive and animated talking eBooks with TumbleBooks.

Learn math concepts using interactive and animated talking eBooks with TumbleMath.

Kids’ crafts in the Hobbies and Crafts Reference Center.

Hoopla for kids.

OverDrive/Libby for kids.

Read and grow:1,000 Books Before Kindergarten.

For a full list of digital resources, visit the Library’s website and go to the Research section.

To access 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten, TumbleBooks and TumbleMath, go to the Youth section of the Library’s website.

If you have any problems accessing the resources you can call (216) 226-8275, ext. 130 Monday through Friday 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m for help. Patrons are also welcome to email the Library seven days a week at contact@lakewoodpubliclibrary.org. We remain available to help and serve you.