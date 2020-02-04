Community West Foundation Announces COVID-19 Emergency Fund

Community West Foundation has established the COVID-19 Emergency Fund to further support their long-time grantees as additional needs arise. Since the COVID-19 pandemic struck, area non-profits are feeling the financial pressure that comes with increased demand, volunteer shortage and canceled fundraising events due to social distancing requirements. In addition, Community West granted $50,000 to the Greater Cleveland COVID-19 Rapid Response Fund to make emergency funds available to non-profits helping those in need during this crisis.



The Community West Foundation Board of Directors recently approved $715,000 in quarterly grants to local non-profit agencies located in western Cuyahoga and Lorain Counties. Because of the timing of these grants, Community West allowed the organizations the freedom to allocate their grants as they deem necessary during this time of crisis rather than using them for specific programs outlined in their original proposals.

Community West Foundation is dedicated to supporting organizations that provide the basic needs of food, clothing, shelter, and medical care in the greater Cleveland area. Originally known as the Fairview/Lutheran Foundation, Community West has been supporting these Cleveland Clinic hospitals as well as many community non-profit agencies through grantmaking since 1997. Under the guidance of the Board of Directors, Community West has grown its giving exponentially over the past 20 years. In 2019, Community West distributed $7M in grants.



