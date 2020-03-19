A Message From Lakewood High School

Dear Ranger Families:

This is Mr. Walter with an update for March 18, 2020.

1. LHS is closed to students and visitors during this time. We will be accessing our voicemail and our emails daily but response time may be delayed. Our goal is to return messages within 24-hours.

2. Report Cards will be delayed but parents can access Progressbook to view grades from third quarter

3. We are aware that there are many important upcoming events that are a concern to many. I can assure you that we are in discussion about contingency plans and our main focus is on the safety of students while providing them with the best alternatives we can. As more information on school closings become available we will make decisions about events and communicate them to you.

4. Teachers are continuing to develop lessons that can be delivered online to ensure that all students continue their academics and receive the credits they earn. I am highly impressed and proud of how quickly and professionally our staff has adapted to support our students. Virtual learning will start on March 30th.

As always thank you for your patience and support.

Take care of yourself and your families,

Mark Walter