The Cuyahoga County Board Of Elections Reminds Voters That The March, 17 2020 Presidential Primary Election Is On St. Patrick’s Day

The Cuyahoga County Board of Elections wants all voters to be aware that the March 17, 2020 Presidential Primary Election falls on St. Patrick’s Day this year.

“Because of all of the wonderful, celebratory St. Patrick’s Day events and festivities scheduled on Election Day, we encourage voters to cast their ballots by voting Early In-Person at the Board of Elections or to Vote-by-Mail,” said Anthony Perlatti, Director of the Board of Elections. “By casting ballots prior to Election Day voters don’t have to worry about conflicting commitments on St. Patrick’s Day.”

Early In-Person Voting and Vote-by-Mail began on February 19th. The Board is open for Early In-Person Voting on the following dates:

Weekdays, February 19 to March 6: 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Saturday, March 7: 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Weekdays, March 9 to March 13: 8 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Saturday, March 14: 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Sunday, March 15: 1 - 5 p.m.

Monday, March 16: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m.

The Board of Elections is located at 2925 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115 To request a Vote-by-Mail ballot application visit: www.443vote.us, or call 216-443-VOTE (8683). They are also available at all public libraries.