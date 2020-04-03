Starr Gazer

MARCH

Aries: The Ram likes things fast, however, during this time of ‘giving up things’ the Ram would benefit from letting go of its ego. Surrender to the divine timing of the Universe, be patient.

Taurus: Venus, the Planet of Love & Money is in the Bull’s Pen this month, asking you to surrender the fearful stories you are telling yourself…stay in the moment & eat pierogis.

Gemini: The Twins are usually easygoing, relaxed & the life of the party, but this month, you’ve got a bug up your butt, let go of controlling your relationships, it’s so unlike you.

Cancer: The Crab earned its wings this month, the only thing the Universe is asking you to give up is…surrender yourself to the beauty of nature, relax, take a break & revel in the ecstasy of it.

Leo: You’re not normally known for your stubbornness, however, this month listening to the others in the Jungle will give you the much needed insight into the needs & wants of others.

Virgo: OK Virgo, we all know you like to keep everything organized in your neat little corner of the world, but there’s a whole Universe out there waiting to be discovered, give up your routine!

Libra: You’ve got it tough, having to balance everything out, weighing this decision over that, STOP, give it up, and just BE, quit trying to decide, surrender to the Inner Peace, just because.

Scorpio: You got lucky, you’ve been given permission to surrender to the Passion, something the Scorpion knows only too well…get out of your head & feel the fire rise in your belly…

Sagittarius: Put that visionary power the Centaur is known for to good use this month, & let it rip through the Universe like a tsunami, your creative juices are flowing, solutions are forthcoming.

Capricorn: The deck is stacked in the Goat’s favor this month, Mars just entered the playing field, & you’ve already got Jupiter, Saturn & Uranus loading the bases, surrender your FEAR.

Aquarian: Move aside Leo, Aquarius has just taken over the Jungle this month, your eclectic energy is soaring sky high, use your power, step into it, own your creativity, & quit playing small.

Pisces: With the Sun & Mercury in your sign, you’re being asked to take a look at your addictions, & embrace life’s lessons, swim toward the path perfectly designed for your Soul.

Eva Starr, local astrologer, has been studying the moon & stars since she could read. Starr can be reached at evastarr.com