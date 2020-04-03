Rep. Skindell Named AMVETS Dept. Of Ohio 2019 Legislator Of The Year

State Rep. Michael J. Skindell (D-Lakewood) was presented this past weekend with a “2019 Legislator of the Year Award” in appreciation for his outstanding service, support and leadership in government on behalf of Ohio’s veterans.

“I am deeply honored to receive this award,” said Skindell. “To be recognized by an organization, such as AMVETS, which is known for its outstanding services to our veterans is truly humbling.”

AMVETS Dept. of Ohio works to improve and protect the entitlements for all American Veterans who have served honorably. The leadership, advocacy and services provided helps to improve the quality of life for veterans, their families, and the communities where they live.

Rep. Skindell represents Ohio’s 13th House District. He previously served four terms in the Ohio House before moving on to serve as State Senator for Ohio's 23rd District in 2010. He returns to the House motivated to work across the aisle ensuring children and families have access to affordable healthcare and live in a clean and safe environment. He received his B.A. in Business and Political Science from Walsh College in Canton, Ohio and his J.D. from the Cleveland Marshall College of Law.

Barbara Brisbane is a Legislative Aide to State Representative Michael J. Skindell.