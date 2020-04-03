Ranger Brothers Grab SWC Wrestling TItles

The Lakewood High School wrestling team competed in its last Southwest Conference championship tournament on February 22 and left with two individual titles and a runner-up. Congratulations to senior Milan Jackson, who won the 160-lb. weight class, and Milan's brother, junior Jayden Jacskon, who won the 170-lb. weight class. Also reaching the awards podium were sophomore Brandyn Bates (220 lbs.) as runner-up, and junior Nistor Krizan (195 lbs.), who took third place. The team was scheduled to compete at the Division 1 Sectionals tournament February 29 at St. Edward High School.