Ranger Brothers Grab SWC Wrestling TItles

by Christine Gordillo

Brothers Jayden, left, and Milan Jackson.

The Lakewood High School wrestling team competed in its last Southwest Conference championship tournament on February 22 and left with two individual titles and a runner-up. Congratulations to senior Milan Jackson, who won the 160-lb. weight class, and Milan's brother, junior Jayden Jacskon, who won the 170-lb. weight class. Also reaching the awards podium were sophomore Brandyn Bates (220 lbs.) as runner-up, and junior Nistor Krizan (195 lbs.), who took third place. The team was scheduled to compete at the Division 1 Sectionals tournament February 29 at St. Edward High School.

Volume 16, Issue 5, Posted 10:32 AM, 03.04.2020