Popular Play & Say Program Will Now Be Offered In Lakewood

Join us for a new playgroup that is safe and welcoming for families in all communities who are seeking more connections and a supportive environment for their child (ages 0-6 years). The first Play & Say in Lakewood will take place on Thursday, March 5, 10 a.m. at Lakewood Family Room Main. It is supported by the Rotary Club of Lakewood and Rocky River.



At Play & Say, you'll learn new skills, meet other families and connect to community resources. An experienced Speech-Language Pathologist from the Cleveland Hearing & Speech Center will highlight a new topic each month and families will go home with an educational handout. As participants practice social and communication skills, staff members will be available to answer questions and offer tips. This program is free and open to the public of any community and is designed for children with and without developmental concerns. Registration is preferred, visit connectingforkids.org/play-say. Co-sponsored by the Lakewood Family Room.

Lorilynn Wolf is the Communications Director for Connecting for Kids.