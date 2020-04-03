LPL Calendar Of Events Compiled By Elaine Rosenberger

Thursday, March 5, 2020 at 6:00 p.m.

College Now Greater Cleveland FAFSA Workshop

Main Library Learning Lab

Presented by College Now Greater Cleveland and Lakewood High School. College Now Greater Cleveland is the College Access program available at Lakewood High School. Pam Sandoval is a College Now Greater Cleveland Adviser available to help parents of senior students and students with the financial aid process. Join College Now for a hands-on FAFSA workshop. To register, call (216) 226-8275, ext. 127.



Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. (98 minutes)

Imagine Your Story

Film: "The Princess Bride" (1987)

Directed by Rob Reiner

Main Library Auditorium

While home sick, a young boy listens as his grandfather reads the story of a farmboy-turned-pirate named Westley (Cary Elwes). When Westley’s true love Princess Buttercup (Robin Wright) is kidnapped by a ghastly gang and forced into betrothal with the evil Prince Humperdinck (Chris Sarandon), this classic tale takes an adventurous turn. Join us this season to Imagine Your Story with films that draw upon fairy tales, folklore, fantasy and mythology.



Sunday, March 8, 2020 at 2:00 p.m.

Imagine Your Story

Performance—WordStage Literary Concerts presents: A Mythological Competition

Main Library Auditorium

Before Hollywood, before Elizabethan drama, before even Roman theater, were the Ancient Greek tragedy competitions. In this literary concert, the judge is a formidable woman: the Muse of Tragedy, Melpomene. The competitors are the greatest of the Tragedians: Aeschylus, Euripides and Sophocles. Their attempts at outperforming each other and acerbic comments made by Melpomene offer a drama in and of itself designed to entertain and inform audiences.



Sunday March 8, 2020 at 6:00 p.m.

Introduction to Language Learning at the Library

Main Library Learning Lab

Those desiring to learn another language can attend drop-in information sessions about the three language-learning resources offered through the Library: Mango Languages, Transparent Language Online and Rosetta Stone Library Solution. Each session will include a comparison of the resources and brief demonstrations to assist learners in deciding the right tools for them. All levels of language learning are welcome. Time for questions will be included.



Sunday, March 8, 2020 at 7:00 p.m.

Language Learning at the Library: Open Lab

Main Library Learning Lab

Language learners can check out a microphone headset to use with one of three language-learning resources: Mango Languages, Transparent Language Online and Rosetta Stone Library Solution. All levels of language learning are welcome. This time is for self-guided learning; no instructor will be present.



Monday, March 9, 2020 at 7:00 p.m.

"Palaces for the People: How Social Infrastructure Can Help Fight Inequality, Polarization, and the Decline of Civic Life"

Book by Eric Klinenberg

Playhouse Square, Mimi Ohio Theatre

One Community Reads will host an evening with Eric Klinenberg at the Mimi Ohio Theatre in Playhouse Square. The author of "Palaces for the People: How Social Infrastructure Can Help Fight Inequality, Polarization, and the Decline of Civic Life" will speak and there will be a book signing after the talk. This event is free and open to the public. Registration is required. Register by calling 216-771-4444 or at playhousesquare.org



Monday, March 9, 2020 at 7:00 p.m.

Lives Stream: "Palaces for the People: How Social Infrastructure Can Help Fight Inequality, Polarization, and the Decline of Civic Life"

Book by Eric Klinenberg

Main Library Auditorium

The author of "Palaces for the People: How Social Infrastructure Can Help Fight Inequality, Polarization, and the Decline of Civic Life" will speak at the Mimi Ohio Theatre. Join us for a live stream of the event taking place downtown.



Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at 6:30 p.m. (100 minutes)

Weekday Documentaries

13th (2016)

Directed by Ava DuVernay

Presented by Policy Matters Ohio

Main Library Auditorium

The 13th Amendment to the US Constitution, adopted in 1865, abolished slavery and involuntary servitude, except as punishment for a crime. In 13th, filmmaker Ava DuVernay follows the progression from that clause to the horrors of mass criminalization. The sprawling American prison industry is discussed by an array of activists, historians and formerly incarcerated individuals. Daniel Ortiz, Outreach Director of Policy Matters Ohio, will join us to discuss the film.



Thursday, March 12, 2020 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Preview Book Sale

Friends of Lakewood Public Library host the members-only Preview Book Sale. Memberships may be purchased at the door for as little as $3.00.

Main Library Friends Book Sale Room



Thursday, March 12, 2020 at 7:00 p.m.

Nonfiction Book Club

Main Library Meeting Room

Come and join the conversation with our newest book club. There are sure to be serious and thought-provoking discussions about many subjects inspired by these nonfiction works. Tonight we will discuss "Palaces for the People: How Social Infrastructure Can Help Fight Inequality, Polarization, and the Decline of Civic Life" by Eric Klinenberg.



Saturday, March 14, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Friends’ Spring Book Sale

Friends of Lakewood Public Library host the Friends Spring Book Sale.

Main Library Friends Book Sale Room



Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. (128 minutes)

Lakewood Public Cinema

Hitchcock’s Best (1958-1963): "Vertigo" (1958)

Directed by Alfred Hitchcock

Presented by Terry Meehan

Main Library Auditorium

Retired police detective Scottie (James Stewart) is hired by a pal to shadow his wayward wife Madeleine (Kim Novak). He pursues her all over San Francisco, where love turns to obsession. With Stewart as his surrogate, Hitchcock’s obsession for the cool blonde has never been more obvious. Terry Meehan presents a new series, Hitchcock’s Best (1958-1963), introducing each film with an original video and followed by audience reaction and a lively discussion.



Sunday, March 15, 2020 at 2:00 p.m.

Sunday with the Friends

Roots of American Music: "Only Happened in Ohio"

Main Library Auditorium

"Only Happened in Ohio" was designed by Roots of American Music (ROAM) to explore interesting facts about Ohio through music and storytelling. Thomas Edison, the Western Reserve, the Underground Railroad and Johnny Appleseed are just some of the topics this program explores. Through songs and stories, the history of Ohio will come to life. ROAM was created to provide programming using traditional American music as a way to connect audiences to our past.



Sunday, March 15, 2020 at 7:00 p.m.

Language Learning at the Library: Open Lab

Main Library Learning Lab

Language learners can check out a microphone headset to use with one of three language-learning resources: Mango Languages, Transparent Language Online and Rosetta Stone Library Solution. All levels of language learning are welcome. This time is for self-guided learning; no instructor will be present.



Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at 7:00 p.m.

Knit & Lit Book Club

Main Library Meeting Room

Come share your passion for great literature and show off your knitting, crocheting, counted cross-stitch, embroidery and quilting works-in-progress. Tonight we will discuss "The Fountainhead" by Ayn Rand.



Thursday, March 19, 2020 at 7:00 p.m.

Meet the Author

"RUST: A Memoir of Steel and Grit"

Book by Eliese Colette Goldbach

Main Library Auditorium

Eliese Colette Goldbach takes the reader inside the belly of the mill and the middle American upbringing that brought her there in the first place. She takes a look at her Rust Belt childhood and struggles to reconcile her desire to leave without turning her back on the people she’s come to love. Goldbach is a steelworker who has received an MFA from the Northeast Ohio Master of Fine Arts Program. Books will be available for sale and signing at this event.