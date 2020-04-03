Letter to the Editor - Issue 28

Dear Editor,



I am writing to show support of Issue 28 for Lakewood City Schools.



As a parent of Lakewood students, I understand how Issue 28 will maintain and grow vital services that make this district strong. I had a choice when searching for a new place to call home. As someone who works with local schools and districts, I realized that a letter grade assigned to schools showed a small part of the picture. I was seeking a school system that would be challenging and supportive for my children and would look at their whole person to help them grow. I found this in Lakewood. I also found a true community. One that myself and my children are proud to be a part of. I found a community that understands the need to invest in our future. Issue 28 is a small investment with big returns. Join me on or before March 17 and vote for Issue 28.



Thank You,



Karyn Torigoe