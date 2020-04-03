Letter to the Editor - Issue 28

by Karyn Torigoe

Dear Editor,


I am writing to show support of Issue 28 for Lakewood City Schools.

As a parent of Lakewood students, I understand how Issue 28 will maintain and grow vital services that make this district strong. I had a choice when searching for a new place to call home. As someone who works with local schools and districts, I realized that a letter grade assigned to schools showed a small part of the picture. I was seeking a school system that would be challenging and supportive for my children and would look at their whole person to help them grow. I found this in Lakewood. I also found a true community. One that myself and my children are proud to be a part of. I found a community that understands the need to invest in our future. Issue 28 is a small investment with big returns. Join me on or before March 17 and vote for Issue 28.

Thank You,


Karyn Torigoe

Karyn Torigoe

Karyn Torigoe Parent and Education Advocate

Read More on Letters To The Editor
Volume 16, Issue 5, Posted 10:32 AM, 03.04.2020