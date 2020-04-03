Last Chance For Listen & Learn With Dr. Barnes

On Wednesday, March 11 at 6 pm, Superintendent Mike Barnes will hold his final Listen & Learn session of the school year. These sessions are informal, one-hour chats about anything Lakewood City Schools. The location has been changed from Taft Center of Innovation to the Ranger Cafe at Lakewood High. Bring your questions, comments, and ideas! On another note, the Open House for the Taft Center that was originally scheduled for March 11 has been postponed to a date to be determined.