LakewoodAlive Unveils “Knowing Your Home” Schedule For 2020

When it comes to your home, you are never alone. There’s no better time than now to take proper care of this important investment, and LakewoodAlive is here to help you every step of the way.

LakewoodAlive announces the schedule for the 2020 edition of “Knowing Your Home,” a free educational series focused on sustainability and home maintenance best practices empowering homeowners to tackle necessary repairs and improvements. Orchestrated by LakewoodAlive’s Housing Outreach Program, this series is designed to benefit a wide range of residents:

Those considering a home DIY project

Those planning to hire a contractor

Those simply interested in better understanding how their home works

The seventh year of this popular home maintenance program features a collection of 14 workshops taking place from March through October led by experts within the industry. These workshops will cover a wide range of topics designed to educate residents regarding improvements and best practices for their homes. The best part? Each workshop is open to the public and free to attend.

The 2020 season commences with “Knowing Your Home: Creating a Sound Investment” on Thursday, March 12, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at Sauced Taproom & Kitchen. This kickoff workshop consists of a panel discussion addressing the process for tackling major home improvement projects. Panelists will share wisdom and insights to make the construction process more streamlined and effective, equipping you with the knowledge you need to pursue your project with confidence. To reserve your free spot for “Creating A Sound Investment,” visit LakewoodAlive.org/KnowingYourHome or call 216-521-0655.

The workshops comprising the 2020 schedule are held at unique locations around the community. Most are presentation format and those that can be held on location aim to offer a hands-on feel, providing homeowners step-by-step directions on how to complete specific repairs.

“We are excited to announce our 2020 season of Knowing Your Home workshops,” said Allison Urbanek, LakewoodAlive’s Housing & Internal Operations Director. “This workshop series has grown considerably over the years but remains near and dear to us at LakewoodAlive. We truly hope this free series is able to prove helpful and useful for every Lakewood resident.”

Now in its seventh year, LakewoodAlive’s “Knowing Your Home” series draws hundreds of attendees annually. Our workshop series is generously supported by: City of Lakewood, Cleveland Lumber Company and First Federal Lakewood.

In lieu of charging for these events, we are asking participants to consider either making a donation to LakewoodAlive or bringing canned foods or other non-perishable items for donation to the Lakewood Community Services Center. We appreciate your support.

Matt Bixenstine is the Marketing & Development Manager for LakewoodAlive. He enjoys all things Lakewood, especially walking his basset hound through Madison Park.