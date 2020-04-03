Friends Of Lakewood Public Library Spring Book Sale

Whatever the season, the Friends of Lakewood Public Library are always working hard to move, sort and organize the thousands of generous donations pouring in from the community, making sure the next sale will be even greater than the last.



The hardworking crew has done it again, with a whole new supply of books, magazines, DVDs, CDs, puzzles and record albums waiting for you at the Friends’ Spring Book Sale on Saturday, March 14, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.



Would you like to get an early start on the bargains? The Members-Only Preview Sale will be on Thursday, March 12, 2020 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. To attend the special sale, memberships can be purchased at the door for as little as three dollars.



Proceeds support Lakewood Public Library’s acclaimed programming, including free lectures, concerts, films, youth programs and the library van, which delivers books to classrooms and homebound readers.