Children/Youth Events At Lakewood Public Library

Dungeons & Dragons Roundtable

For students in seventh through twelfth grade.

Join us for a round of Dungeons & Dragons, a fantasy role-playing game in which you will develop your own heroic character in a collaborative story with other players to embark on various quests to slay monsters, explore dungeons, find treasure and vanquish evil. Beginners and veterans alike are welcome. Registration required.

Sunday, March 8, 2020, 7:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. in the Main Library Multipurpose Room.



Illustration Creation

For students in kindergarten through first grade.

A six-week program featuring an art project each week based on a children’s book. Registration required.

Thursdays, March 12, 2020; March 19, 2020; April 2, 2020; April 9, 2020; April 16, 2020 and April 23, 2020 from 4:00 to 5:00 p.m. in the Main Library Activity Room.



Tail Waggin’ Tutors

For school-age children.

Bone up on your reading skills by reading to a dog. Drop in for a one-to-one session with one of our dogs and owners that have been certified through Therapy Dogs International.

Saturday, March 14, 2020, 11:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. in the Main Library Multipurpose Room.