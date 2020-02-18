WordStage Performs Mythological Competition

In ancient Greece, tragedy competitions were a popular cultural event held in an amphitheater in front of fifteen thousand spectators. Lakewood Public Library will host its own tragedy competition when WordStage takes the stage on March 8, 2020.



As part of the Library’s Imagine Your Story series of programs, WordStage presents their very own mythological competition. In this literary concert, the judge is a formidable woman: the Muse of Tragedy, Melpomene. Melpomene will judge a mythological competition where the competitors are the greatest of the Tragedians: Aeschylus, Euripides and Sophocles. Their attempts at outperforming each other and the acerbic comments made by Melpomene offer a drama in and of itself designed to entertain and inform audiences of all ages.



WordStage performs literary concerts throughout Ohio. WordStage’s mythological competition performance takes place on Sunday, March 8, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in the Main Library Auditorium. Admission is free and open to all ages.