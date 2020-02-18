I am voting for Issue 28 to support the Lakewood City Schools. As a parent of two current students in the district and a third future student, my family has experienced the wonderful teachers, robust curriculum, and many co-curricular opportunities the district offers. My wife and I have children in two different schools each of whom are engaged in a positive, challenging environment. The educators in our children’s lives have been very impactful and have met our children where they are academically and challenged them to move forward. Our children have learned a great deal from their peers who represent diverse cultures.

As a member of the Lakewood Board of Education I fully support district leadership. Our leaders have demonstrated excellent community engagement as evidenced by the Vision of a Lakewood Graduate. The district has also been fiscally responsible, given that nearly seven years have elapsed since the last levy. Sound fiscal stewardship has carried the district far, however operational costs have risen. Issue 28 will relieve the district of a deficit spending situation and ensure that our schools and community stay strong.

A successful issue 28 will help the district recruit and retain high-quality teachers with competitive salaries, expand STEM education, and keep educational technology up to date. Issue 28 will also allow the district to offer more counseling and mental health services, and will provide resources to maintain our community’s investment by keeping the district’s facilities and assets in good condition. Please vote yes on Issue 28 on March 17!

Michael Callahan is a lifelong resident of Lakewood. He and his wife Kristyn (Kadow) have three children. Callahan is a member of the Lakewood Board of Education and works in the public sector as a parks & recreation professional with the City of Bedford.