LPL Calendar Of Events Compiled by Elaine Rosenberger

Thursday, February 20, 2020 at 7:00 p.m.

Meet the Author

"Conditioning Your Mind To Fuel Creativity"

Book by Jennifer Yaros

Main Library Auditorium

Jennifer Yaros shatters preconceived notions about what creativity is and means. She explains it is not a talent only some people are born with and instead is an innate skill everyone possesses. Practice is the only way to nurture and grow it. Through a series of unique and divergent learning activities, you’ll learn how to prepare your body, thinking and ego to be more creative. Books will be available for sale and signing at this event.



Thursday, February 20, 2020 at 7:00 p.m.

Booked for Murder Book Club

Main Library Meeting Room

If you share a passion for mystery, join the group each month to discuss your favorites and selections made by group members. Tonight we will discuss "Blood on Snow" by Jo Nesbo and "The Thief" by Fuminori Nakamura.



Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. (116 minutes)

Lakewood Public Cinema

"Arrival" (2016)

Directed by Denis Villeneuve

Main Library Auditorium

Aliens have landed on Earth in twelve different locations. Language professor Louise Banks (Amy Adams) joins a US Army team at one of the locations in Montana. Her job is to try to learn the aliens’ language and enable communication with them. The important question: are the aliens friend or foe? Other nations begin to view them as a threat, making it a race against time for Banks and her team, as war with the aliens could erupt at any moment.



Sunday, February 23, 2020 at 2:00 p.m.

Sunday with the Friends

Diana Chittester with Sam Kristoff

Main Library Auditorium

Lakewood’s own singer and songwriter Diana Chittester is renowned both for her vocals and for her energetic acoustic guitar-playing. She blends intelligent lyrics and storytelling to create music that resonates with the audience. She is joined by cellist Sam Kristoff formally of the award-winning americana band The Speed Bumps. Together, the duo offers an endearing and often moving acoustic performance with a little something for everyone.



Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at 6:30 p.m. (58 minutes)

Weekday Documentaries

"Body and Soul: An American Bridge" (2017)

Directed by Robert Philipson

Presented by The Lakewood Music Collective

Main Library Auditorium

Of all the cross-cultural encounters in American popular music, none has been as prominent and conflicted as the relationship between African Americans and American Jews. Body and Soul: An American Bridge focuses on this cultural knot through the early performances of the jazz standard “Body and Soul,” one of the most recorded songs in the jazz repertoire. A member of local music lesson studio The Lakewood Music Collective will join us to discuss the film.



Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at 7:00 p.m.

Literature Discussion:"Palaces for the People:How Social Infrastructure Can Help Fight Inequality, Polarization, and the Decline of Civic Life"

Main Library Multipurpose Room

In "Palaces for the People," author Eric Klinenberg writes that the future of society rests on shared spaces: the libraries, community centers and parks where connections are formed. This “social infrastructure” is helping to solve societal challenges.



Thursday, February 27, 2020 at 1:00 p.m.

Women in History – Rosa Parks

Barton Senior Center, 14300 Detroit Avenue, Lakewood, OH

Rosa Parks earned her title as “the mother of the civil rights movement,” when she refused to give up her seat for a white man on a Montgomery, Alabama bus. Her resistance set in motion one of the largest social movements in history, the Montgomery Bus Boycott. Women in History is a non-profit corporation dedicated to the education of all people through the dramatic re-creation of the lives of notable women in U.S. history. This special program takes place at the Barton Senior Center, 14300 Detroit Ave., Lakewood, OH.



Thursday, February 27, 2020 at 7:00 p.m.

Great Decisions in Libraries

Refugees and Global Migration

Presentation by Avidan Cover, PhD

Main Library Multipurpose Room

No countries have open borders. Every state in today’s global system has its own laws and policies about who is permitted to cross its borders, and how they will do so. Who determines whether someone is a refugee or a migrant? After a brief video, Avidan Cover, professor at Case Western Reserve University will lead a discussion and help to answer some of the complex questions surrounding global migration. Readings will be available one week in advance.



Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. (90 minutes)

Lakewood Public Cinema

Film Series—From Books to Films: "Trainspotting" (1996)

Directed by Danny Boyle

Main Library Auditorium

Mark Renton (Ewan McGregor), a young man with few prospects and fewer ambitions, lives in economically depressed Edinburgh. Renton is a heroin addict who loves the drug’s blissful nothingness, and financing his habit provides excitement that his life otherwise lacks. He tries to get clean despite the allure of drugs and the influence of his friends. Based on the 1993 novel by Irvine Welsh, this film concludes our series of films based on books.



Sunday, March 1, 2020 at 2:00 p.m.

Sunday with the Friends

Ekklésia Reed Quintet

Main Library Auditorium

Ekklésia Reed Quintet (ERQ) is a chamber music ensemble of instrumentalists who are also members of the award-winning ensemble Cleveland Winds. Though strongly influenced by classical traditions, ERQ is also influenced by world music, jazz and improvisation. In addition to becoming the first professional reed quintet in Ohio, ERQ also encourages the commissioning of new works for reed quintets by composers in and around Northeast Ohio.