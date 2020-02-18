LHS Academic Challenge Team Returning To Nationals

Due to its very successful outcomes in recent tournaments, the Lakewood High School Academic Challenge Team once again has qualified for the National Academic Quiz Tournaments' National Tournament in Atlanta in late May. This will be the seventh straight year that the team has qualified for a national tournament.

In early fall, the team competed at Tiffin High School, finishing second out of 24 schools, and in November the team competed at Cloverleaf, finishing third of 24 teams. Senior Evan Bell finished second overall individually in both tournaments, which exceeded 150 competitors in both events.

Over the next several months, the team will be matched against all the Southwest Conference teams and will also compete in two more large Saturday tournaments at Solon and Copley. The Copley meet will include more than 50 schools. In March the team will be taping for the WEWS Westfield Insurance Academic Challenge television broadcast that will be aired later in the school year. The team is coached by teachers Peter Petto and Bob Sedlak.

With the upcoming National Tournament in Atlanta, the team will again be soliciting funds to help defray the cost of the trip. Any help from Lakewood Academic Challenge supporters is most welcome. Donations can be sent to: LHS Academic Challenge Team, 14100 Franklin Blvd., Lakewood OH 44107. Checks should me payable to Academic Challenge Team Fund – LHS.

Team members:

Freshmen: Jonas Evans, Jack Gollon, Jill King, Sam Thomas

Sophomores: James Allio, Joey Daso, Aidan Dever, Emma Hart, Zoe Hunter, Julia Jackson, Josh Mika, Sam Stallbaum, Anna Weiss

Junior: Simon Thompson

Senior: Evan Bell (co-captain), Aidan Bohac (co-captain), Johana Guci, Alice King, Dalton Lammers, Kathryn Oleksa, Emma Pagsuyoin, Tristan Rumsey, Sidney Wilhelmy