Laurel Student Jane Jusko '21 Receives National Speech & Debate Association's Academic All American Award
Laurel Junior and Lakewood resident Jane Jusko was recently awarded the National Speech and Debate Association's Academic All American Award.
This coveted award is earned by less than 1% of the 141,000 student members of the Association and recognizes academic rigor, competitive speech and debate success, and personal excellence.
Jane's accomplishment places her at the top one percent of all student members across the country.
Sarah Miller
Sarah Miller, PR and Social Media Manager, Laurel School
Volume 16, Issue 4, Posted 4:27 PM, 02.18.2020