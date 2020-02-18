Language Learning At Lakewood Public Library

Are you interested in learning another language but aren’t sure where to start? Perhaps you’ve been working on learning a language and need some additional practice and resources. Looking to refresh a language you learned but haven’t used in a while? Lakewood Public Library offers a number of language-learning resources to assist with any language-learning journey.

Accessible anywhere with an Internet-enabled smartphone, tablet or computer, Lakewood Public Library offers three language-learning resources: Rosetta Stone Library Solution, Mango Languages and Transparent Language Online. Each resource offers a robust learning experience that includes the ability to listen and speak, allowing learners to evaluate their pronunciation. Further information about these resources will be available at information sessions taking place on Sundays, March 8, 2020, May 3, 2020 and July 5, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. in the Main Library Learning Lab.

Language learners without their own device or who seek a quieter space will be able to use these resources in the Main Library Learning Lab during Language Learning at the Library Open Lab. Each Sunday at 7:00 p.m., beginning on March 1, 2020, language learners will be able to check out a microphone headset to use with one of the Library’s language-learning resources.

No registration is required. For questions, call (216) 226-8275, ext. 127.