Lakewood High School Girls Soccer Well Represented In The National Honor Society

Lakewood High School held its annual National Honor Society induction ceremony 6 February 2020. The Lakewood High School Girls Soccer Team was very well represented. The current Society President, Emma Hirsch opened the ceremony and delivered a very moving speech to the audience summing up the four pillars of the National Honor Society: Scholarship, Service, Leadership and Character. Her speech was the summary event after each of the other Society Officers covered one of the four pillars each. One could have been confused that they were not at a Toast Masters event given the eloquence and obvious preparation each speaker delivered. Lakewood Boys Soccer was also well represented by Team Captain Cameron Levis who delivered a terrifically entertaining talk with humor and poise.



But I'm not sure that there was another school organization as well represented as the Lakewood Girls Soccer Team. Team Captains Emma Hirsch (President of this year's National Honor Society), Ava Clause and Emily McIntire were joined by team member Isabelle Cooper as four members of the current National Honor Society. These great leaders welcomed new members and next year's Team Captains Aubree Nagel, Quinn Costanzo and Jasmine Magda. In addition, senior player Nikena Norris was also inducted this year. Three Senior Captains welcomed next year's three senior captains. This team also had the highest team GPA at the Lakewood High Fall Awards Ceremony. Ranger Nation is very proud of these great leaders. Work hard and you too can join the ranks of these terrific young women.

Ted Nagel is the Lakewood High School Girls Varsity Soccer Coach.