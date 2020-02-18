Ekklésia Reed Quintet Performs Free Concert

The idea of music performed by a reed quintet is relatively new. In 1985, five Dutch high school musicians formed Calafax, launching the first reed quintet and pioneering a new genre in classical music. Initially, Calafax had to arrange all of their own music, but once the reed quintet gained popularity, musicians began composing and arranging music for them.



Now, Cleveland has its own reed quintet: Ekklésia Reed Quintet (ERQ). A chamber music ensemble comprised of oboist Stefanie Cohn, clarinetist Emilio Rosario, saxophonist Thomas Lempner, bass clarinetist Travis Hogue-Smith, and bassoonist Philip Kish, ERQ offers a unique musical sound. Though strongly influenced by classical music, ERQ also explores world music, jazz, and improvisation.



As part of its mission, ERQ seeks to inspire young wind players and to encourage the commissioning of new works for reed quintet by Northeast Ohio composers.



ERQ’s Concert takes place on Sunday, March 1, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in the Main Library Auditorium as part of the Library’s Sunday with the Friends series.