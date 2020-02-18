Cox Communications Returns To Award $30K In Grants To Local Nonprofits

Despite the important work nonprofits and community organizations do in the communities they serve, many are lacking the modern technology tools needed to perform their missions to the fullest. To bridge this technology gap, Cox Communications today announced the 2020 recipients for its “Tech Boosts” program, which awards grants to nonprofit groups committed to investing in technology equipment for the betterment of its patrons and mission.

In Ohio, the company presented GiGi’s Playhouse Cleveland with a $15,000 Tech Boost grant. GiGi’s will use its grant to purchase high-tech devices ranging from light tables and tablet devices to fitness trackers and a silhouette cutting machine. The new equipment will help GiGi’s enhance its free, purposeful programs in ways that support learners with Down syndrome who thrive under a multi-sensory approach. In addition, the new equipment will reduce reliance on a handful of devices between volunteers and employees, a change that will allow GiGi’s team to be even more hands-on with program participants and more efficient in their instruction.

This marks the third year of the Cox Communications Tech Boosts program, and the mission remains the same: to invest in technology equipment and services that support a common goal of enriching the lives of community members and fulfilling their missions to the fullest. The company recognizes community organizations across its Northeast footprint, which includes Rhode Island, Connecticut, and Ohio.

“We are thrilled to be recognized as a 2020 Cox Communications Tech Boosts recipient,” said Lizz Maxwell, site coordinator, GiGi’s Playhouse Cleveland. “This injection of new equipment from the Tech Boosts program will undoubtedly help us enhance our therapeutic, educational, and career development programs and empower our participants and volunteers to explore new possibilities in education and training for the future.”

“GiGi’s Playhouse is an organization that empowers people with Down syndrome and their families throughout Northeast Ohio by maximizing opportunities for daily achievement and lasting acceptance,” said Rob Brill, Cleveland market vice president, Cox Communications. “We are confident they will use their Tech Boost to enhance their programs and prepare our youth for the jobs of the future so that they can contribute in deeply meaningful ways.”

Other organizations receiving a 2020 Tech Boosts grant from Cox include the Boys and Girls Club of Meriden, Connecticut. All applicants are required to demonstrate how their request addresses community well-being in one of four focus areas: conservation and environment; early childhood education; empowering families and individuals for success; and community health.

About Cox Communications

