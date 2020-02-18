Children/Youth Events At Lakewood Public Library

Family Music & More – Silly Fun with Magic Bob

For the whole family

Children and their families are invited to join in the fun as Magic Bob executes dazzling illusions and clever sleight of hand tricks. Free and open to public.

Saturday, February 22, 2020, at 7:00 p.m. in the Main Library Multipurpose Room.



Lakewood LEGO® League

For youth in kindergarten through fifth grade (caregivers welcome)

Use Lakewood Public Library’s collection of Lego® Bricks and your own imagination to create fabulous new structures and designs each month. No registration, but numbered tickets will be given out first-come, first-served.

Sunday, February 23, 2020, 6:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. in the Main Library Activity Room.



Adapted Storytime

For you and your three – seven year old child

In this story time, children with varying learning styles and abilities will learn with their caregivers together in a safe, supportive environment where respect and appreciation for differences is encouraged. This thirty-minute story time is designed for children who may not be flourishing in a traditional story time experience. Siblings may also attend but must register separately. Registration is required. Register online at connectingforkids.org/register, email info@connectingforkids.org or call (440) 570-5908.

Sunday, March 1, 2020, 3:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. in the Main Library Toddler’s Story Room.



Art Explosion

For students in fifth through eighth grade

Learn about the different artists featured in the Cleveland Museum of Art. You will also learn different art techniques and creative concepts in this five-week program, culminating in an art show for friends and family. The Art Explosion Art Show will take place on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. in the Main Library Multipurpose Room. Registration required.

Mondays, March 2 – March 30, 2020, 7:00 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. in the Main Library Multipurpose Room.



Strokes of Genius

For students in second through fourth grade

Art activities and stories will open up the picturesque world of art during this six-week program. Learn about various renowned artists and the different methods of expression they used, while creating and critiquing artwork of your own. This program culminates with an art show for family and friends on April 21, 2020. Registration required.

Tuesdays, March 3, 2020; March 17, 2020; March 31, 2020; April 7, 2020 and April 14, 2020 from 4:00 to 5:30 p.m. in the Main Library Multipurpose and Activity Rooms.



Holden Arboretum Tree-Tale-Tellers Story Time

For children 3 years old through preschool

Join us for a spring story time presented by a Tree-Tale-Teller volunteer from the Holden Forest and Gardens-Holden Arboretum. Listen to and participate in stories about trees, leaves, and spring. Engage in songs and activities related to trees as well as examine some items that come from trees! Registration is required.

Wednesday, March 4, 2020, 10:30 a.m. – 11:15 a.m. in the Main Library Activity Room.



Holden Arboretum Tree-Tale-Tellers Story Time

For students in kindergarten through fifth grade

Join us for a spring story time presented by a Tree-Tale-Teller volunteer from the Holden Forest and Gardens-Holden Arboretum. Listen to and participate in stories about trees, leaves, and spring. Engage in songs and activities related to trees as well as examine some items that come from trees! Registration is required.

Wednesday, March 4, 2020, 4:00 p.m. – 4:45 p.m. in the Main Library Activity Room.