2020 Kiwanis Pizza Bake-Off

The Kiwanis Club of Lakewood is calling all pizza lovers to the 8th Annual Pizza Bake Off. Kiwanis is again hosting the party of the year at Lakewood High Cafeteria on February 27 from 5 to 8 p.m.

The plan is to have 12 or more of Lakewood’s finest pizza shop’s showcasing their best pizza for your enjoyment and vote. Tickets are $10.00 for adults, $5.00 for children 6-12, 5 and under are free. This includes all your pizza samples and one beverage. Sorry, no carry-out containers allowed. The club will also be selling ice cream.

For the raffle this year, which is always fun, they have a 3rd Gen. 256GB IPad Air to be awarded at the close of the evening. Raffle tickets are on sale now. Raffle tickets are $5 each or 5 for $20.

Along with the IPad awarded, the tally will be taken and announced for the following categories of pizza awards:

Peoples choice (best overall), Best pepperoni pizza and best specialty pizza. Best franchise pizza, and lastly best franchise pepperoni pizza. And you get to decide.

All proceeds will be used locally to support the children of Lakewood, with a portion going for bike safety helmets this year, supporting Ohio District Kiwanis First Family Project.

Lakewood Kiwanis is the leading service organization in Lakewood celebrating 99 years of service in the community. Through our Lakewood schools with Key Club at Lakewood High, Builders Club at Harding, and K Kids at Grant, Horace Mann, Family Life Before and After Care at Harrison and Emerson Elementary Schools.

The club also awards 10 scholarships annually to Lakewood resident high school seniors.

So come, bring friends and family to some good fun and support Kiwanis.

#KidsNeedKiwanis

Anna Bacho is a member of Lakewood Kiwanis.