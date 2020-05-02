Starr Gazer

FEBRUARY

Aries: It’s time for the Ram to get clear, & trust that intuition for this month of love & roses, Venus is at your house for most of the month, when you get a hunch about that hottie, go for it.

Taurus: This is your month Bull, your ruling Planet is Venus, you’re a natural Romeo, the heavens have aligned for you, you won’t have to do a thing, let divine timing take care of this.

Gemini: Wow, Twins s-l-o-w down just a wee bit, you’ve got too much on your plate, if you don’t get clear & focus, you’ll end up with a double dose of too much love, & double-trouble.

Cancer: Get out of that shell Crab, it’s time for you to seize what you want, & gather up the courage to do so, don’t just knock on that door of your sweetie, bust the damn door down!

Leo: The King & Queen of the Jungle just hit the jackpot, follow your heart, you DO have the biggest heart in the forest, your romantic GPS knows the best routes, go after thee fair maiden.

Virgo: Take a weed whacker to that mind of yours, those negative thoughts are choking the tree of positivity from blossoming, when you’re on the positive train, everyone wants to jump aboard.

Libra: You’re the other half of Venus’ rulership, although most of your relationships are platonic, have patience my dear, the scales have just balanced themselves out, love is awaiting.

Scorpio: Get thee out of thee cave, you won’t find love in the dark, well maybe you will, however, the skies are ablaze with confidence stars this month, make your move, be brave.

Sagittarius: Take action Centaur, Mars is in your sign, aim that bow & arrow straight at the target of your devotion, then jump on that white horse & ride off into the Lake Erie sunset.

Capricorn: The Goat must’ve doubled up on your multi-vitamins this month, you’re like a warrior ready to take on your next conquest, go save that damsel in distress, Jupiter is with you.

Aquarian: The Sun is in Aquarius, & nobody does unconventional & spontaneity like you do, go for your craziest, wildest, out-of-the-box love idea, he/she will do backward flips over it.

Pisces: A month of options for the Fish, shall you woo your Mermaid under the Moonlight, or by the light of day at the seashore, decide early because Mercury goes Retrograde on the 16th.

Eva Starr, local astrologer, has been studying the moon & stars since she could read. Starr can be reached at evastarr.com