Spring Art Programs At Lakewood Public Library

Spring inches ever closer, which means there is a bouquet of art programs at the Lakewood Public Library for students to choose from. Take a break and come on down to the Lakewood Public Library for some creative inspiration.



Illustration Creation: a picture book art program for students in kindergarten through first grade. This six week program will feature a different children’s book illustrator each class and culminates with an art show on April 30, 2020. Thursdays, March 12, 2020; March 19, 2020; April 2, 2020; April 9, 2020; April 16, 2020 and April 23, 2020 from 4:00 to 5:00 p.m. in the Main Library Activity Room.



Strokes of Genius: a six-week program for students in second through fourth grade. Art activities and stories open up the world of art and culminates with an art show on April 21, 2020. Space is limited. Registration is required. Tuesdays, March 3, 2020; March 17, 2020; March 31, 2020; April 7, 2020 and April 14, 2020 from 4:00 to 5:30 p.m. in the Main Library Multipurpose and Activity Rooms.



Art Explosion: for students in fifth through eighth grade. Learn about different artists in this six-week program, then experiment with and create your own style to display at the culminating art show on Monday, April 6, 2020. Mondays, March 2, 2020 to March 30, 2020 from 7:00-8:30 p.m. in the Main Library Multipurpose Room.

Art Connection: for students in Kindergarten through fifth grade. Students can join us for a one-day program of art activities designed to let them express their view of the world and create. They will create their own unique piece of art to take home and show to family and friends. Monday, March 23, 2020 from 4:00-5:00 p.m. in the Main Library Activity Room.



Space is limited and registration is required. Call Children’s and Youth Services at (216) 226-8275x140 or go online to www.lakewoodpubliclibrary.org to register.