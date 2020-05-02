Sherlock Holmes On Stage At Lakewood Public Library

Live theater provides a unique experience for both performers and audience. Great Lakes Theater has been educating young people in the magic of live theater since 1990, when they began presenting annual touring productions in venues throughout northeast Ohio.

Lakewood Public Library is proud to present GLT’s offering for 2020, “Sherlock Holmes Meets the Bully of Baker Street,” on Sunday, February 16, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in the Main Library Auditorium. Designed for elementary and middle school audiences, this original play by David Hansen is inspired by characters created by Arthur Conan Doyle. Four actors will bring humor, logic and song to the stage in this fifty-minute performance, fully staged with sets, costumes and music.

The play begins on the eve of the coronation of King Edward in 1901. Sherlock Holmes meets an orphan and becomes involved in solving the mystery of a stolen painting and rooting out corruption in the Shaxper Asylum for Fatherless Girls. The acerbic personality and deductive reasoning skills of Sherlock Holmes are on full display, but instead of Watson, Holmes is accompanied by Vicky, the orphan who tried to pick his pocket. Hansen chose to create an original story rather than adapt an existing one in order to introduce a female narrator and make the play acceptable for a young audience.

Join Great Lakes Theater at Lakewood Main Library on February 16, 2020 for this touring production of “Sherlock Holmes Meets the Bully of Baker Street.”