PTA Reflections Celebrates Creativity

Congratulations to the students who entered the Lakewood Council of PTAs Reflections Program. This year’s theme, Look Within, challenged our students to actually look within. We are so proud to share the dancer, artists, writers, and photographers who participated.

Each of the nine PTA units could submit up to 24 original works to go on to the Council level. Of those, 70 made it to District Council level. And, from those entries, 27 outstanding pieces were selected from a panel of judges to represent Lakewood in Columbus at the State level.

Submissions were judged on the interpretation of the theme, merit, and creativity in areas of Visual Arts, Photography, Literature, Dance Choreography, Music Composition, and Film Production.

View students' work and see photos from the night at http://tiny.cc/LKWDReflections.

Presenting the awards to the students was their school’s PTA Reflections Chair. Offering congratulations to the students were Superintendent Michael J. Barnes, Board President Emma Petrie Barcelona, Vice President Betsy Bergen Shaughnessy, member Michael J. Callahan, and Ward 3 Councilman, John Litten.

Mary Johnson, co-chair of Council Reflections Program, and Council President-elect Rachel Vuyancih hosted the evening’s event. Shannon Miller was the keynote speaker and spoke with passion, encouraging students to use art to let go and explore the possibilities. Miller is an art therapist in private practice, focusing on using art as a healing tool and an advocate for LGBTQ+ rights.

Reflections would not be possible without the chairpersons from each school. Thank you for your time and dedication. Consider volunteering next year with the Reflections Program at your school or at the Council level.

It’s not too early to think about next year and the 2020-2020 theme will be "I Matter Because…"

The following students’ submissions were selected to represent Lakewood at the State level:

Lakewood High School

Chairpersons: Megan Nagel and Mona Atfield

Aubree Nagel - Literature

Esther Dolatowski - Visual Arts

Hana Johnson - Visual Arts

Jackie Branch - Visual Arts

Jane Kalinowski - Visual Arts

Katy Spilsbury - Literature

Kendall Lunsford - Visual Arts

Rachel Griffin - Literature

Turner Sorge - Visual Arts

Una Bryson - Literature

Garfield Middle School

Chairperson: Amy Maurer

Anna Maurer - Visual Arts

Baylee Martinich - Visual Arts

Kiara Longenecker - Literature



Harding Middle School

Chairperson: Janie Wright

Amalija Marich - Visual Arts

Anna Daso - Visual Arts

Edie Barcelona - Dance Choreography

Lily Ann Carlin - Visual Arts

Lucy McDonald - Photography

Owen Bees - Photography

Horace Mann Elementary

Chairperson: Beth Kiraly-Bratko

Olivia Markovitz - Visual Arts

Grant Elementary

Chairperson: Shannon Miller

Bridgid Sutliff - Visual Arts

Indigo Moncrief - Visual Arts

Leelu Baxter - Visual Arts

Sean Miller - Literature

Roosevelt Elementary

Chairperson: Mary Johnson

Evelyn Lucko - Visual Arts

Scarlett Cooper - Visual Arts

Lincoln Elementary

Chairperson: Amy Chin Armour

Sebastian Tougouma - Visual Arts



New this year is a commemorative 2020-2021 academic calendar featuring all of the work of students who went on to the Council and State level. The calendar, which starts in August 2020, features important school dates and PTA dates. Order your calendar online http://reflections.cheddarup.com for $10 by February 25, 2020.