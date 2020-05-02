PTA Reflections Celebrates Creativity
Congratulations to the students who entered the Lakewood Council of PTAs Reflections Program. This year’s theme, Look Within, challenged our students to actually look within. We are so proud to share the dancer, artists, writers, and photographers who participated.
Each of the nine PTA units could submit up to 24 original works to go on to the Council level. Of those, 70 made it to District Council level. And, from those entries, 27 outstanding pieces were selected from a panel of judges to represent Lakewood in Columbus at the State level.
Submissions were judged on the interpretation of the theme, merit, and creativity in areas of Visual Arts, Photography, Literature, Dance Choreography, Music Composition, and Film Production.
View students' work and see photos from the night at http://tiny.cc/LKWDReflections.
Presenting the awards to the students was their school’s PTA Reflections Chair. Offering congratulations to the students were Superintendent Michael J. Barnes, Board President Emma Petrie Barcelona, Vice President Betsy Bergen Shaughnessy, member Michael J. Callahan, and Ward 3 Councilman, John Litten.
Mary Johnson, co-chair of Council Reflections Program, and Council President-elect Rachel Vuyancih hosted the evening’s event. Shannon Miller was the keynote speaker and spoke with passion, encouraging students to use art to let go and explore the possibilities. Miller is an art therapist in private practice, focusing on using art as a healing tool and an advocate for LGBTQ+ rights.
Reflections would not be possible without the chairpersons from each school. Thank you for your time and dedication. Consider volunteering next year with the Reflections Program at your school or at the Council level.
It’s not too early to think about next year and the 2020-2020 theme will be "I Matter Because…"
The following students’ submissions were selected to represent Lakewood at the State level:
Lakewood High School
Chairpersons: Megan Nagel and Mona Atfield
Aubree Nagel - Literature
Esther Dolatowski - Visual Arts
Hana Johnson - Visual Arts
Jackie Branch - Visual Arts
Jane Kalinowski - Visual Arts
Katy Spilsbury - Literature
Kendall Lunsford - Visual Arts
Rachel Griffin - Literature
Turner Sorge - Visual Arts
Una Bryson - Literature
Garfield Middle School
Chairperson: Amy Maurer
Anna Maurer - Visual Arts
Baylee Martinich - Visual Arts
Kiara Longenecker - Literature
Harding Middle School
Chairperson: Janie Wright
Amalija Marich - Visual Arts
Anna Daso - Visual Arts
Edie Barcelona - Dance Choreography
Lily Ann Carlin - Visual Arts
Lucy McDonald - Photography
Owen Bees - Photography
Horace Mann Elementary
Chairperson: Beth Kiraly-Bratko
Olivia Markovitz - Visual Arts
Grant Elementary
Chairperson: Shannon Miller
Bridgid Sutliff - Visual Arts
Indigo Moncrief - Visual Arts
Leelu Baxter - Visual Arts
Sean Miller - Literature
Roosevelt Elementary
Chairperson: Mary Johnson
Evelyn Lucko - Visual Arts
Scarlett Cooper - Visual Arts
Lincoln Elementary
Chairperson: Amy Chin Armour
Sebastian Tougouma - Visual Arts
New this year is a commemorative 2020-2021 academic calendar featuring all of the work of students who went on to the Council and State level. The calendar, which starts in August 2020, features important school dates and PTA dates. Order your calendar online http://reflections.cheddarup.com for $10 by February 25, 2020.