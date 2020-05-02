No More Monkeys Is Celebrating One Year And Its Great Big Grand Reopening!

Come one come all! The Monkey Place is back open as of Tuesday February 11th.

NMME is so very excited to announce its Great Big Grand Reopening on its One Year Anniversary of opening. Join Miss Heather and the kiddos to play on National Make a Friend Day! Miss Heather had her big surgeries and is ready to get back down to Monkey Business. No More Monkeys Enrichment opened on February 11th of last year and is so happy to be a part of the Lakewood community.

No More Monkeys Enrichment is a drop in play zone featuring free coffee, tea, cocoa and wifi. This cozy little gem in The Northland Plaza has comfy couches and plenty of socialization for the kiddos and grownups alike. NMME is all about Manners, Kindness and Diversity! Original classes featuring music by local artists, tea parties, bubble dance parties, birthday parties, and date night childcare are just a few of the fun goodies offered. They even offer drop in childcare and some full time childcare too. Everything from Girl Scout patches to Craftint fun can be found at this amazing little Lakewood find.

Miss Heather has worked with children for 30 years now and she always has bubbles in her purse. Come celebrate and bring a friend or two. Instilling Kindness in Our Tiny Humans is the No More Monkeys mission, and NMME would love to be a part of your family. KindMonkeys.com





Heather McCormick is the owner of No More Monkeys Enrichment here in Lakewood. She is so honored and excited to be a part of the community, and to bring more kindness to our young kiddos.