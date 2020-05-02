LPL Calendar Of Events Compiled by Elaine Rosenberger

Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. (158 minutes)

Lakewood Public Cinema

Film Series—Sam Fuller: Audacious Auteur: "The Big Red One" (1980)

Directed by Samuel Fuller

Presented by Terry Meehan

Main Library Auditorium

This film follows the World War II exploits of the US First Infantry Division in Africa and Europe, including landings in Sicily and Omaha Beach. The grunt’s-eye view screenplay written by Sam Fuller stems from his experience filming the liberation of the Falkenau concentration camp. Terry Meehan concludes his series Sam Fuller: Audacious Auteur, introducing each film with an original video followed by audience reaction and a lively discussion.



Sunday, February 9, 2020 at 2:00 p.m.

Sunday with the Friends

Women in History – Susan B. Anthony

Main Library Auditorium

Champion of temperance, abolition and the rights of labor and equal pay, Susan B. Anthony became one of the most visible leaders of the women’s suffrage movement. Anthony paved the way for the historical Nineteenth Amendment in 1920, which passed fourteen years after her death. Women In History is a non-profit corporation dedicated to the education of all people through the dramatic re-creation of the lives of notable women in US history.



Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at 6:30 p.m.

Documentary: "Somewhere to Be" (2018)

Directed by Peter Odabashian

Presented by Lakewood Division of Aging

Main Library Auditorium

Somewhere to Be is an eye-opening look behind the doors of a Greenwich Village senior center, where every New Yorker over sixty is welcome to come to the Center On The Square and take an Italian class, have some lunch, write a poem, paint a picture, or make a friend. Using a mix of verité and interviews, this documentary explores the human need to be with others. Joining us to discuss the film will be a representative of the Lakewood Division of Aging.



Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at 7:00 p.m.

Literature Discussion:"Palaces for the People:How Social Infrastructure Can Help Fight Inequality, Polarization, and the Decline of Civic Life"

Madison Branch Auditorium

In "Palaces for the People," author Eric Klinenberg writes that the future of society rests on shared spaces: the libraries, community centers and parks where connections are formed. This “social infrastructure” is helping to solve societal challenges.



Thursday, February 13, 2020 at 7:00 p.m.

Great Decisions in Libraries

State of the State Department and Diplomacy

Main Library Multipurpose Room

Throughout the Trump presidency, many positions in the State Department have never been filled, and meetings with foreign leaders such as Kim Jong-un and Vladimir Putin have been undertaken with little advance planning. How will these changes affect ongoing relationships? After a brief video, a local expert will lead a discussion and help to answer some of the complex questions surrounding diplomacy. Readings will be available one week in advance.



Thursday, February 13, 2020 at 7:00 p.m.

Nonfiction Book Club

Main Library Meeting Room

Come and join the conversation with our newest book club. There are sure to be serious and thought-provoking discussions about many subjects inspired by these nonfiction works. Tonight we will discuss "The New Jim Crow: Mass Incarceration in the Age of Colorblindness" by Michelle Alexander.



Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. (113 minutes)

Lakewood Public Cinema

Film Series—From Books to Films: "Room" (2015)

Directed by Lenny Abrahamson

Main Library Auditorium

Held captive for seven years in a tiny shed converted into a living space, single mother Joy (Brie Larson) and her five-year-old son, Jack (Jacob Tremblay), who was born in captivity, break away from their captor after a daring escape. Mother and son are thrown back into society after years of isolation and struggle to adjust to life outside of the room. Based on the 2010 novel by Emma Donoghue, this film continues our series of films based on books.



Sunday, February 16, 2020 at 2:00 p.m.

Sunday with the Friends

Great Lakes Classics on Tour Presents: "Sherlock Holmes Meets the Bully of Baker Street"

Main Library Auditorium

Join the world’s greatest detective as he utilizes his remarkable skills of observation and deduction to confront his most sensational mystery—but who is the Bully of Baker Street? An intrepid band of actors use humor, logic and song to perform this original tale adapted from the works of Arthur Conan Doyle. Great Lakes Theater presents a classics-inspired, educational performance for school-aged children with a strong social message.



Monday, February 17, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. (122 minutes)

Film Screening: "The Public" (2018)

Directed by Emilio Estevez

Main Library Auditorium

Stuart (Emilio Estevez) is a mild-mannered librarian who has seen it all. When an Arctic blast hits Cincinnati, a group of homeless people decide to take refuge at the public library after closing. When the patrons turn the library into an unofficial warming shelter, Stuart is caught in the fray. This act of civil disobedience turns into a standoff with library administration and police. Join Lakewood Public Library staff to discuss the film.



Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at 6:00 p.m.

Genealogy Workshop

Taught by Deborah Abbott, PhD

Main Library Learning Lab

Genealogist Deborah Abbott will show you how to unlock the secrets held by census reports, military records, birth certificates and death notices in this hands-on workshop. Unravel your history using the free Library Edition of ancestry.com, the world’s largest collection of online records. The Library Edition of ancestry.com is free to use every day at the Library Technology Center and Madison Branch. Call (216) 226-8275, ext. 127 to register.



Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at 7:00 p.m.

Knit & Lit Book Club

Main Library Meeting Room

Come share your passion for great literature and show off your knitting, crocheting, counted cross-stitch, embroidery and quilting works-in-progress. Tonight we will discuss "The Princess Diarist" by Carrie Fisher.



Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at 7:00 p.m.

Lakewood Historical Society Programs

Lincoln’s Assassination: The Complete Story

Presentation by Mel Maurer

Main Library Auditorium

Most Americans know that President Abraham Lincoln was shot and killed by John Wilkes Booth. Far fewer know the full story of the plots that led to his assassination on April 14, 1865. Booth did not act alone; he was the leader of a small band formed to kidnap the president and hold him for ransom. A frequent speaker on historical topics, Mel Maurer will review the details of Booth’s planning and the capture and punishment of those involved.