LHS Swimmers Shine At Conference Championship Meet

At its final Southwest Conference Championship Meet, the Lakewood High School Swimming & Diving team turned in some great individual and relay performances that earned a number of competitors spots on the awards podium at the Westlake Rec Center on January 24 & 25, 2020.

Junior Sistina Simcox and sophomore Sarah Donaldson were the highest placers with a 3rd in the 50-yard freestyle and 100-yard breastroke, respectively. Simcox also earned a trip to the podium as part of the 200-yard medley relay that consisted of herself, Donaldson, freshman Charlotte Beno and senior Sophia Miranda, and also with the 400-yard freestyle relay of Simcox, Miranda, Beno, and junior Ethel Woodford. Charlotte Beno earned two individual places with a 6th in the 50-yard freestyle and a 5th in the 100-yard butterfly. Ethel Woodford reached the podium with a 4th in the 100-yard butterfly. The team overall placed 5th out of nine teams.

On the boys' side, senior Parker Polen led the way with a 5th place in the 50-yard freestyle and a 6th in the 100-yard freestyle. Polen was also part of the 5th place 200-yard freestyle relay team of himself, junior Mateo Bussert, senior Cormac Peppard-Kramer and sophomore Ronson Tucker. Senior Tru Smith finished 4th in the diving competition. The team placed 7th of 9 teams overall. Next up for the team is Sectionals on February 8 at Cleveland State.