Lakewood Athletic Boosters 16th Annual Night At The Races

The Lakewood Athletic Boosters are holding their 16th annual Night at the Races fundraiser on Saturday, February 29th. This entertaining event raises funds to support middle and high school student-athletes in the Lakewood City Schools district. Night at the Races is for adults age 21 and older. Doors open at 6 p.m. and races start at 7:30.

Individual tickets are $40, but come with friends and save! Groups of 8 or more can purchase tickets for $35 each (a group of 8 tickets is $280 and a group of 10 tickets is $350.) Tickets include a pizza, beverages, and dessert, but people are encouraged to bring their favorite food and drinks to share with friends. To order tickets and buy horses, visit LakewoodAthleticBoosters.com. February 19th is the last day to sponsor a horse. Only 350 tickets will be sold, so don’t delay as this event sells out every year! No tickets will be sold at the door.

In addition to horse races, there will be sideboard raffles, $1 and $5 raffle baskets filled with items donated by area businesses, as well as a silent auction. Auction items for past events have included beautiful jewelry from Broestl & Wallis, signed NFL jerseys, as well as Cavaliers and Indians items. KB Confections, Panera Bread, Roman Fountain, Melt, Lion & Blue, and Slife Heating & Cooling are just a few of the MANY local businesses that have supported this awesome event.

To make a donation or purchase an ad in the Night at the Races program, see the donation form on our website: LakewoodAthleticBoosters.com/night-at-the-races Contact us by February 12th to place an ad in the program.

About Lakewood Athletic Boosters - The Lakewood Athletic Boosters is a 501(c)(3) organization committed to supporting student-athletes in the Lakewood City Schools district. Since its inception, the Boosters have donated over a million dollars to the Lakewood City Schools Athletic Department. The Boosters are committed to donating at least $60,000 annually to subsidize the Athletic Department’s annual budget, thereby benefiting all the middle-school and high-school sports in the district. In addition, the Boosters host senior nights for all 22 varsity sports and provide scholarship opportunities for graduating seniors. In recent years, the Boosters have also donated extra funds to purchase items such as a new timing board at the LHS pool, spin bikes for off-season conditioning, and new wrestling mats. Lakewood’s $75 per sport pay-to-participate fee is one of the lowest in the area. Athletic Booster members who volunteer earn “Booster Bucks” to offset or even eliminate their pay-to-participate fee. For more information, visit LakewoodAthleticBoosters.com, find us on Facebook @LakewoodRangersAthleticBoosters, follow us on Twitter @LHS_ABOOSTERS, or email LHSAthleticBoosters@gmail.com.