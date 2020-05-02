District Open Enrollment Begins March 1

The Lakewood City Schools open enrollment period for the 2020-2021 school year will begin on March 1, 2020 and continue until March 31, 2020. An online form will be available on the Lakewood City Schools’ website (www.lakewoodcityschools.org) beginning the morning of March 1, 2020. Notification of open enrollment status will be as follows: The first-round of notifications will occur the week of June 15, 2020. The second-round of of notifications will occur the week of August 10, 2020. Kindergarten notification will only be made the week of August 10, 2020. If you have any questions regarding open enrollment, please call 216-529-4203.