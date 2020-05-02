Children/Youth Events at Lakewood Public Library

Tail Waggin’ Tutors

For school-age children

Bone up on your reading skills by reading to a dog. Drop in for a one-to-one session with one of our dogs and owners that have been certified through Therapy Dogs International.

Saturday, February 8, 2020, 11:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. in the Main Library Multipurpose Room.



Sew Your Own Library Tote

For anyone age 8 and up

Create your own unique and stylish tote bag in this hands-on, no experience necessary craft program. Registration required.

Saturday, February 8, 2020, 2:30 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. in the Main Library Homework Room.



Space is the Place: Eggstronaut Drop

For students in third through fifth grade

One of the most important aspects of planning a manned mission to space is the return trip. Scientists spend years working on various models to find the safest way to bring astronauts back home into Earth's atmosphere. Using eggs as our astronauts, participants will design and construct a space capsule to safely deliver their eggstronaut to the library floor. Participants must be able to attend both sessions.

Wednesday, February 11 – Thursday, February 12, 2020, 4:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. in the Main Library Multipurpose Room.



Art Connection

For students in kindergarten through fifth grade

Art activities let you express your view of the world. Create your own unique piece of art to take home and show off to family and friends. Registration is required.

Monday, February 17, 2020, 4:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. in the Main Library Activity Room.