Children/Youth Events at Lakewood Public Library
Tail Waggin’ Tutors
For school-age children
Bone up on your reading skills by reading to a dog. Drop in for a one-to-one session with one of our dogs and owners that have been certified through Therapy Dogs International.
Saturday, February 8, 2020, 11:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. in the Main Library Multipurpose Room.
Sew Your Own Library Tote
For anyone age 8 and up
Create your own unique and stylish tote bag in this hands-on, no experience necessary craft program. Registration required.
Saturday, February 8, 2020, 2:30 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. in the Main Library Homework Room.
Space is the Place: Eggstronaut Drop
For students in third through fifth grade
One of the most important aspects of planning a manned mission to space is the return trip. Scientists spend years working on various models to find the safest way to bring astronauts back home into Earth's atmosphere. Using eggs as our astronauts, participants will design and construct a space capsule to safely deliver their eggstronaut to the library floor. Participants must be able to attend both sessions.
Wednesday, February 11 – Thursday, February 12, 2020, 4:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. in the Main Library Multipurpose Room.
Art Connection
For students in kindergarten through fifth grade
Art activities let you express your view of the world. Create your own unique piece of art to take home and show off to family and friends. Registration is required.
Monday, February 17, 2020, 4:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. in the Main Library Activity Room.