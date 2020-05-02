Board Of Education Now Located At Taft Center For Innovation, Open House March 11

The Lakewood Board of Education headquarters has moved from its longtime location at 1470 Warren Road to its new home in the Taft Center for Innovation, located at 13701 Lake Ave.

The Board's new home was formerly Taft Elementary School until it closed in 2008. The building has been completely renovated and beginning in August 2020 the center will also house the District's new all-day preschool program and its higher education partners such as University of Akron and Cuyahoga Community College.

The community is invited to tour the building at an Open House on March 11 from 5-6 pm.