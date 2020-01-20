Women In History Presents: Susan B. Anthony

The lifework of Susan B. Anthony changed the world. Born in 1820, she fought furiously for the rights of African Americans and women due to her conviction that all people are created equal -- a radical thought for a culture mired in slavery and oppression.



Women in History is proud to present a dramatic re-creation of the famous suffragette on Sunday, February 9, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. as part of our Sunday With The Friends program at Lakewood Public Library.



2020 marks the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution granting American women the right to vote. Because of her impassioned activism, the legislation came to be known as the “Susan B. Anthony Amendment.”



Anthony is just one of sixty-four notable women currently portrayed by the actresses of Women in History. From Sojourner Truth to Joan Rivers, great care is taken to accurately depict the personality, dress and life story of each remarkable subject and has led to the program's award-winning reputation.



Women in History’s presentation of Susan B. Anthony will be held in the Main Lower Level Auditorium at 15425 Detroit Avenue.