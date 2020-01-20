Windsong, Cleveland’s Feminist Chorus to Perform At Lakewood Public Library

Not everyone wants to identify as a feminist. Some people think it’s too radical, too exclusionary or no longer necessary. But what about a singing feminist? Around the world, groups of women gather to celebrate music and feminism in choral groups belonging to the Sister Singers Network. Windsong is Cleveland’s own feminist chorus, which last year celebrated its fortieth anniversary.

You can hear Windsong perform on Sunday, February 2, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in the Main Library Multipurpose Room. This intergenerational group of women and non-binary individuals will perform songs from a wide variety of cultures, songwriters and time periods.

Started in 1979 as the Cleveland Women’s Chorus, the group officially became Windsong in 1996. There were lean years with only a handful of members, but currently the chorus has almost fifty singers. As a non-audition choir, the group embraces people of all levels of experience with music and includes both singing and non-singing participants. They have performed around the country at the Sister Singers festivals held every four years, at area churches, the State Theater, Holiday CircleFest and Cleveland Pride festivals. Dedicated to promoting feminism, social change and accessibility in the arts, Windsong seeks out ADA-compliant venues and offers an ASL interpreter at major concerts.

Join Windsong on February 2, 2020 at the Lakewood Main Library for this Sunday with the Friends concert.