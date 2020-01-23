"The Sketchbook Challenge" is a project that involves local artists working together to help preserve Ohio’s creative spirit and energy. I own a for profit business, so it has been very difficult to get any sort of funding. All I need right now are the sketchbooks and the artists willing to fill them.

Basically, we are creating a library of sketchbooks. It would be great to have a place where local artists can be celebrated and given a special place of recognition. There are no restrictions. Beginners, mid-career and seasoned artists can all become part of this collection. The only caveat is that whatever they submit has to fit in the sketchbook. All the books will be the same size.

I want to give any artists a sketchbook and have them fill it with whatever they wish and then collect them. The books will be a record of thoughts, dreams and stories that the artist wants to share. Anyone can come in and view the sketchbooks at any time. The books will become the property of Lakewood Art Studios. There will be no copying or photos allowed of the work but people are free to view the contents. The sketchbooks will contain the contact information of the artist and any social media or other ways for the public to get in touch with them. To be eligible for a free sketchbook, an artist must participate in any Lakewood Art Studios event or activity. For now, this will be free for artists to participate. The launch party for the first round of sketchbooks induction will be in August of 2020.

Lakewood Art Studios is looking for folks that can help this campaign by spreading the word, becoming a participant, donating to purchase sketchbooks, studio supplies, furniture or shelving. I would love to partner with you to help local artists preserve and share their talent with anyone who comes to browse.

Starting in January 2020 the books will be given to the participants of the This Is Us! Local Artist Self Portrait Exhibition during the reception on Saturday, January 25th starting at 3 p.m. Twenty-seven artists' self-portraits will be on view January 8th til 25th. Then from there any artist who is interested and willing to fill the book and return it will be given a sketchbook.

“This Is Us! Local Artist Self Portrait” Exhibition details, information about the Sketchbook Challenge, participation and donations can be found by filling out the form on the contact page on www.LakewoodArtStudios.com. Mention in the message area that you want more information, to donate or to find other events, or call 216 370 2414.

Chris Young is an artist, educator and small business owner. He loves working with wire to create jewelry and sculpture pieces that are usually described as different and unique. He also mixes several mediums to make 2-D art. His mind is always trying to see ordinary items in new ways. He loves working with people of any age to get them to draw outside of the lines just a little bit. It is a goal of his to connect artists and their art with other local folks.