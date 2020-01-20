Power Of Moms: 2020

Moms Demand Action will host an event on February 16, 2020 for Greater Clevelanders to engage in the movement to protect people from gun violence. “Power of Moms: Ohio 2020” will feature guest speaker, The Honorable Nan Whaley, Mayor of Dayton,and will be held at the Rocky River Methodist Church Hall located at 19414 Detroit Ave. starting at 3pm.

Two years ago, over 300 Clevelanders gathered at the same location to take action to reduce gun violence following the school shooting at Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland Florida, at which 17 people were killed. In Ohio, an average of 1400 people die by gun every year; firearms are the second leading cause of death among Ohio children and teens. “In a state where 90% of residents have indicated support for background checks on all gun sales, 2020 marks a pivotal opportunity for gun safety reform in Ohio. The ‘Power of Moms’ event will align and elevate the voices of mothers and others who know that gun violence is preventable and want to do something to end the gun violence epidemic,” said Brittany Dalton, a Cleveland Heights resident and a gun violence survivor who was injured in a

2018 drive-by shooting while picking up her 8 yr. old son from school.

Power of Moms: Ohio 2020 will present opportunities for volunteers to learn about a variety of evidence-based strategies to reduce gun deaths, injury and trauma, including legislative advocacy and school safety measures.

Registration is requested, but not required. For more information go to: https://tinyurl.com/PoMCLE

Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America (www.momsdemandaction.org) is a grassroots, non-partisan movement of Americans fighting for public safety measures that can protect people from gun violence and keep our families safe. Moms Demand Action has a

chapter in every state and, along with Mayors Against Illegal Guns, Students Demand Action and the Everytown Survivor Network, it is part of the nation’s largest gun violence prevention organization, Everytown for Gun Safety, with more than 6 million supporters.