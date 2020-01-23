Pair Of District Teachers Earn Recognition

Two Lakewood City Schools' teachers recently earned recognition for their commitment to their profession. Horace Mann Elementary teacher Allison Martzolf was selected to serve with the Ohio Department of Education Ohio Teacher Leader Liaison program and Garfield Middle School teacher Barb Lynch earned a grant from the National Council of Teachers of Mathematics that will allow her to attend the International Congress on Mathematical Education (ICME) in China.

ICME is held every four years and offers an opportunity for educators from the United States to discuss issues related to mathematics education with international leaders from developed and developing countries. Grant recipients have the opportunity to interact with mathematics educators from across countries, listen to world-renowned scholars in mathematics and mathematics education, and take part in a focused study group dealing with a wide range of topics. Lynch will be participating in the focus group, “On activities for and Research on Students with Special Needs including Giftedness and Creativity.”

Lynch was beyond excited to receive the grant: “I am very grateful to NCTM for having faith in me and giving me this opportunity. I am most interested in meeting teachers from other countries and learning how mathematical concepts are applied and taught in classrooms across the world. Math is a universal language and discovering the unique perspectives and philosophies of how that language is practiced in different cultures will afford me the opportunity to grow as an educator and a citizen of the world.”

Martzolf has been selected as one of 50 educators to participate in the first cohort of the Ohio Teacher Leader Liaison program. This new, innovative and prestigious network of teachers from across the state will engage with the Ohio Department of Education on topics related to current and future education initiatives in the state. As an Ohio Teacher Leader Liaison, Martzolf and her peers will gain knowledge and skills related to trust-building, communications, feedback and use of data as well as acquiring understanding of state government roles and processes related to education.

Congratulations to both of these dedicated teachers!