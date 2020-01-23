LPL Calendar Of Events Compiled by Elaine Rosenberger

Thursday, January 23, 2020 at 7:00 p.m.

Great Decisions in Libraries

Decoding U.S.-China Trade

Presentation by Paul Schroeder, PhD

Main Library Multipurpose Room

The United States still uses centuries-old numbers to measure trade. This antiquated system mangles understanding of the US-China trade relationship, shrinking America’s true economic size, while swelling China’s. After a brief video, Paul Schroeder, professor at Case Western Reserve University, will lead a discussion and help to answer the complex questions surrounding US-China trade relations. Readings will be available one week in advance.



Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. (96 minutes)

Lakewood Public Cinema

"Caramel" (2007)

Directed by Nadine Labaki

Main Library Auditorium

A beauty salon in Beirut is a safe haven for five women in this Lebanese romantic comedy. Shop owner Layale (Nadine Labaki) consults her employees about a problematic affair, stylist Rima (Joanna Moukarzel) struggles with her attraction to a female client, and seamstress Rose (Sihame Haddad) abandons her own ambitions to care for her family. In their familiar salon, the women search for answers to questions of life, love and happiness.



Sunday, January 26, 2020 at 2:00 p.m.

Sunday with the Friends

Mike and Mary

Main Library Auditorium

Mike and Mary are a jazz and pop duo specializing in the music of the Great American Songbook. Vocalist Mary Osburn has a background in musical theater and delights in rediscovering songs from long-ago Broadway shows and sharing them with new audiences. Mike Elkins is an accomplished pianist who writes all of the duo’s arrangements and plays in a number of area bands. Together, the two perform in a delightful and interactive cabaret style.



Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at 6:00 p.m.

Genealogy Workshop

Taught by Deborah Abbott, PhD

Main Library Learning Lab

Genealogist Deborah Abbott will show you how to unlock the secrets held by census reports, military records, birth certificates and death notices in this hands-on workshop. Unravel your history using the free Library Edition of ancestry.com, the world’s largest collection of online records. The Library Edition of ancestry.com is free to use every day at the Library Technology Center and Madison Branch. Call (216) 226-8275, ext. 127 to register.



Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at 7:00 p.m.

Literature Discussion

Mythological Retelling: "Circe"

Literature Series presented by Barbara Parr

Main Library Multipurpose Room

The fourth in our four-part course led by Barbara Parr, an instructor with Case Western Reserve University’s Laura and Alvin Siegal Lifelong Learning Program. Participants will read "Circe" by Madeline Miller alongside selections from the epic poem "The Odyssey" by Homer that inspired Miller’s novel.



Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. (135 minutes)

Lakewood Public Cinema

Film Series—From Books to Films: "BlacKkKlansman" (2018)

Directed by Spike Lee

Main Library Auditorium

Ron Stallworth (John David Washington), an African American police officer in Colorado Springs, manages to infiltrate the local Ku Klux Klan branch with the help of a Jewish undercover agent named Flip Zimmerman (Adam Driver) who eventually becomes its leader. Based on the 2014 autobiography "Black Klansman: Race, Hate, and the Undercover Investigation of a Lifetime" by Ron Stallworth, this film continues our series of films based on books.



Sunday, February 2, 2020 at 2:00 p.m.

Sunday with the Friends

Windsong, Cleveland’s Feminist Chorus

Main Library Multipurpose Room

Begun by a few brave voices back in 1979, Windsong now includes almost fifty singing members, a cohort of non-singing members called the Crescendos and a volunteer group called the Grace Notes. As a non-audition chorus, Windsong offers a home for any woman-identified person and performs songs from a wide variety of cultures, songwriters and time periods, lifting up messages of feminism, progressivism, environmentalism, diversity and community.



Lakewood’s Shared Spaces: Panel Discussion

Panelists Ian Andrews, Antoinette Gelsomino, Sean McDermott and Katelyn Milius

Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at 7:00 p.m.

Main Library Auditorium

Lakewood is a thriving city known for its progressive, vibrant and diverse community. Join us for a panel discussion highlighting the physical places, organizations and individuals who add to our own social infrastructure. Panelists from LakewoodAlive, Lakewood Department of Human Services, Cleveland Metroparks and Lakewood Department of Planning & Development will share how we can use our communal sense of belonging to strengthen our city and citizens.