Lakewood Schools Preschool Registration Open

Lakewood City Schools preschool registration for Lakewood residents for the 2020-2021 school year is now open! In addition to the District's current half-day offerings for 3-5 year-olds, next year will also include a full-day option at the new Taft Center for Innovation in the former Taft Elementary building. The all-day option cost includes onsite child care provided by Lakewood Child Care. All of the District preschool programs also include music therapy sessions with Beck Center staff. Call 216-529-4214 for more information and also visit our the Preschool page on the District website at www.lakewoodcityschools.org