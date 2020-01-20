"Inspire Your Heart With Art" Day

by Marge Foley

Art is appreciated for all sorts of reasons. It has the power to change us and to inspire our hearts. More than just a painting on a wall, art can be the music you hear or a sculpture you feel. Students in Kindergarten through Fifth Grade are invited to experience the arts at the Lakewood Public Library in this after-school program with a variety of activities. These include listening to a story, personalizing a poem, completing a coloring project and making a unique heart-filled creation. The Inspire Your Heart with Art program will take place on Friday, January 31, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. in the Main Library Activity Room. Register online at lakewoodpubliclibrary.org/youth or call (216) 226-8275, ext. 140.

Volume 16, Issue 2, Posted 8:04 AM, 01.23.2020