"Inspire Your Heart With Art" Day

Art is appreciated for all sorts of reasons. It has the power to change us and to inspire our hearts. More than just a painting on a wall, art can be the music you hear or a sculpture you feel. Students in Kindergarten through Fifth Grade are invited to experience the arts at the Lakewood Public Library in this after-school program with a variety of activities. These include listening to a story, personalizing a poem, completing a coloring project and making a unique heart-filled creation. The Inspire Your Heart with Art program will take place on Friday, January 31, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. in the Main Library Activity Room. Register online at lakewoodpubliclibrary.org/youth or call (216) 226-8275, ext. 140.