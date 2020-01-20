Giant Eagle Goes Green

Many people are trying to help the environment across the world, and stores around Lakewood have joined in.

Plastic bags release toxic chemicals into the environment and can cause a lot of harm and they cannot be recycled. Paper bags on the other hand are environmentally friendly because they are biodegradable and can be recycled. Plastic bags also harm wildlife and clog sewage systems. Researchers believe that 500 billion plastic bags are used across the globe each year. If everyone pitches in by using paper and reusable bags that number can be reduced. Stores across Lakewood are pitching in to help this issue.

I was at Giant Eagle and realized that they are using paper bags. You can bring your own reusable bags or pay $0.10 per bag. These little things help out the environment a lot. Then I started thinking about what other stores in Lakewood have paper bags. I called several other stores in Lakewood and found out that stores including Walgreens on Madison and CVS on Detroit are also using paper bags. Stores such as Drug Mart and Rite Aid have plastic, but provide paper. Aldi’s doesn’t have bags and so you can bring your own reusable bags!

When going to the store make sure to bring your reusable bags and help the environment! Lakewood is working hard on helping the environment one step at a time and with everyone's help we can help the environment stay clean!

Josie Kavc is a 7th grader at Harding Middle School.