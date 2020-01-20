Family Focused Chiropractor Opens In Lakewood

Posture & Poise Chiropractic is a specialized care center that opened at the beginning of the new year. The practice focuses on treating patients of all ages, from children to elderly with a special focus on pregnant, postpartum parents and children. Dr. Allison Workman is the owner and Doctor of Chiropractic at Posture & Poise. She is a Webster certified chiropractor. Webster is a technique in which chiropractors analyze the joints, muscles, and ligaments of the pelvis and reduce dysfunction of the sacrum in order to allow for optimal fetal position. Correction of the pelvis may improve pregnant patient's low back and pubic symphysis pain and reduce labor and delivery discomfort. In addition, Dr. Workman also offers the following services to all of her patients: diversified chiropractic adjustments, ConnecTX soft tissue therapy, kinesiology taping, Activator method, applied kinesiology, strengthening exercises, and nutritional supplementation. The practice is located in the Rozis Wine House building on the corner of Detroit & Cook Ave. They offer well-rounded, holistic, and non-invasive care. Care consists of gentle hands on treatment as well as analyzing musculoskeletal disorders, nutritional imbalances, and thoughtful consideration of rehabilitation exercises to implement as patient self-care. Dr. Workman strives to bring the utmost patient-centered care possible.



Dr. Allison Workman grew up in Andover, OH and graduated from Pymatuning Valley High School. She then earned her bachelor’s degree in Molecular and Cellular Biology from Kent State University. Next, she traveled to New York Chiropractic College located in the small town of Seneca Falls, NY and received her Doctor of Chiropractic degree in November of 2019. While in school she took a particular interest in pregnancy and pediatric chiropractic, and even gave birth to her son in her last year of chiropractic school. After she graduated, her family packed up and moved to the land of Cleveland, Ohio where she is excited to be established and serving the community. Dr. Workman is an advocate for movement and strength training to help improve longevity and quality of life. She hopes to incorporate that into her practice to help everyone achieve the healing they deserve.



For more information about Posture & Poise Chiropractic, or to schedule an appointment, visit their website at www.postureandpoisechiro.com or call (216) 200-7902.