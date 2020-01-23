Commitment In Fitness At GiGi's Playhouse

GiGiFIT Adult at GiGi's Playhouse on Detroit Rd here in Lakewood just wrapped its first session and the results are impressive!

Every Monday for the past 12 weeks, a group of adults with Down syndrome have been meeting at the Playhouse for GiGiFIT. GiGiFIT is a FREE program designed to address common issues for people with Down syndrome, including hypotonia (low muscle tone), joint laxity and decreased balance. Each session included an hour-long workout, comprised of planks, squats, weighted ball passes, push ups, hips abductions and more.

TOGETHER, these 8 participants have worked during the last 12 weeks to collectively:

lose 15 pounds

increase grip strength (measured by the dynamometer) by 21.25lbs

increase number of chest passes thrown in 1 minute by 41 throws

increase number of standing marches in 1 minute by 68 reps

improve number of push-ups (using correct form) in 1 minute from 77 total to 142 total (a difference of 65 combined push-ups!)

The second session of GiGiFIT Adult launches January 20. Due to popular demand, two classes will be offered this session – Monday evenings and Tuesday mornings.

GiGi's Playhouse is an achievement center for individuals with Down syndrome and their families. It offers free therapeutic and educational programs to promote literacy, math, motor skills and more, for people with Down syndrome from birth through adulthood. If you are interested in learning more about our mission, stop by the Playhouse (15316 Detroit Ave) or visit us at www.gigisplayhouse.org/cleveland.