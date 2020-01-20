Children/Youth Events At Lakewood Public Library

Lakewood LEGO® League

For youth in kindergarten through fifth grade (caregivers welcome)

Use Lakewood Public Library’s collection of Lego® Bricks and your own imagination to create fabulous new structures and designs each month. No registration, but numbered tickets will be given out first-come, first-served.

Sunday, January 26, 2020, 6:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. in the Main Library Activity Room.



Inspire Your Heart with Art Day

For students in kindergarten through first grade

Experience the arts in this after-school program with a variety of activities including listening to a story, personalizing a poem, completing a coloring project and making your own unique heart-filled creation. Come celebrate art and how it touches your heart! Registration required.

Friday, January 31, 2020, 4:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. in the Main Library Activity Room.



Music Therapy & More℠

For you and your birth – 6-year-old child

For families with children struggling in an area of development. This program, led by a board-certified music therapist, teaches families how to use music to improve their child's behavior and motor, communication and social skills. Siblings (age birth to six-years-old) may attend, but must register separately. Music Therapy & More℠ is supported by a grant from the Community West Foundation and is presented in partnership with Connecting for Kids. Registration is required. Register online at connectingforkids.org/register, email info@connectingforkids.org or call (440) 570-5908.

Saturday, February 1, 2020, 10:30 a.m. – 11:30 p.m. in the Main Library Toddler’s Story Room.



Adapted Storytime

For you and your three – seven year old child

In this story time, children with varying learning styles and abilities will learn with their caregivers together in a safe, supportive environment where respect and appreciation for differences is encouraged. This thirty-minute story time is designed for children who may not be flourishing in a traditional story time experience. Siblings may also attend but must register separately. Registration is required. Register online at connectingforkids.org/register, email info@connectingforkids.org or call (440) 570-5908.

Sunday, February 2, 2020, 3:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. in the Main Library Toddler’s Story Room.



Fantasy Tales Creative Writing

For students in third through sixth grade

In this literature-rich three session workshop, discover how to write your very own fantasy tale! Creative writing teacher and local children's author Kelly Tooman will guide you through writing an exciting fantasy story. Students should attend all three sessions. Registration is required.

Tuesdays, February 4 – February 18, 2020, 4:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. in the Main Library Multipurpose Room.