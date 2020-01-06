Board Of Elections Hiring Thousands For March Presidential Primary At Job Fair

The Cuyahoga County Board of Elections is inviting the public to attend a job fair as part of our effort to hire over 4,000 individuals to assist voters on Election Day as Precinct Election Officials (PEOs). In addition, there are openings for Ride Along Officials, Drop-off Assistants, Rovers and over 300 openings for in-house full-time temporary Clerks.

The Presidential Primary Election falls on St. Patrick’s Day. “Competition with the holiday is making it a challenge to find all of the people we need to administer this very important Election,” said Anthony Perlatti, Director of the Board of Elections. “Attending the job fair is a great way to learn about our work and how easy it is to join our great team. There are openings for every skill level so we will seriously consider every individual who walks through the doors,” said Perlatti.

Precinct Election Officials earn $172.10 and clerks are paid $11.50 per hour for assignments that can last several weeks to three months dependent on the assignment.

When:

On Monday, January 6, 2020

Location:

The Cuyahoga County Garage, 2501 Harvard Avenue, Newburgh Heights, Ohio 44105

Hours:

10:00 am until 2:00 pm

Have Questions?

Call 216-443-6600

People don’t have to wait for the job fair to apply for work. The Board is taking applications now. They may apply by calling 216-443-6600 or online at www.443VOTE.us.

Mike West is the Outreach Manager for the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections.