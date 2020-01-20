Antonio To Deliver State Of The District

State Senator Nickie J. Antonio (D-Lakewood) will give her annual State of the District address to discuss issues affecting the community such as health care, education and transportation on Saturday, February 1 at 11 am in Parma, Ohio. This presentation to the public will include an update on Antonio’s work at the Statehouse since the beginning of the 133rd General Assembly, and a Q&A period. Immediately before the address, from 10 am to 11 am, the Senator will hold office hours to meet constituents. If you are interested in scheduling a brief one-on-one meeting, please contact Nicole Schneider in her office at 614-466-5123. WHO: Senator Nickie J. Antonio WHAT: State of the District address WHEN: February 1, 2020, 11:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. (Office hours are by appointment from 10:00 a.m.- 11:00 a.m.) WHERE: Parma-Snow branch of the Cuyahoga County Public Library, Conference Room B

Nickie Antonio

State Senator Nickie J. Antonio (D-Lakewood) is honored to be serving in her first elected term in the Ohio Senate District 23, following 8 years of service in the Ohio House of Representatives, 13th House District with 5 of those years serving in leadership as Minority Whip. Antonio has also served as Lakewood City Councilmember, Executive Director of an outpatient drug/alcohol treatment program for women and teacher for children with special needs.

Antonio serves as Highest Ranking Member of the Senate Health, Transportation and Joint Medicaid Oversight Committees. She also serves on the Finance Subcommittee on Health, and Ways and Means Committees. She is also a member of the Ohio House Democratic Women's Caucus—previously serving as chair—and is the State Director for the Women Legislators’ Lobby.

She has been a dedicated champion of workers’ rights, high-quality education, our local governments, equal rights for women and the LGBT community, healthcare for all and fighting the opioid crisis.

Antonio is recognized as a leader who reaches across the aisle to get things done. As a result, she has worked to pass legislation such as Ohio’s historic adoption open records law (SB 23/HB 61) and a step therapy reform law (SB 265/HB 72). During each of her four terms in office, Antonio has introduced the Ohio Fairness Act (now SB11), to provide civil rights protections for members of the LGBT community, as well as an end to Ohio’s use of the death penalty and an array of other bills focused on improving the lives of all Ohioans. Antonio continues to be an established expert in health policy in the General Assembly.

The first in her family to graduate from college, she holds both MPA and B.S.Ed. Degrees from Cleveland State University and was named a CSU Distinguished Alumni in 2013. She is also an alumnus and Bohnett fellow of the Kennedy School Harvard Leadership Program (2011).

Daughters Ariel and Stacey have made Antonio and wife Jean Kosmac, very proud as the girls engage in their adult life journeys.